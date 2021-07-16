Haiti justice min. ex-official could have ordered Moise killing 3 days before -Colombia police

Former Haitian justice ministry official Joseph Felix Badio could have ordered the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, Colombia's police chief, General Jorge Vargas, said on Friday.

An investigation into Moise's killing last week has so far revealed Badio may have given the order three days before the attack against the president, Vargas said in an audio message.

