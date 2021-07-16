Left Menu

COVID-19: Prohibitory orders enforced in Pune tourist-picnic spots

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-07-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 22:25 IST
COVID-19: Prohibitory orders enforced in Pune tourist-picnic spots
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • India

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in several tourist spots in Pune district in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Friday.

These spots include Bhushi dam, various points in Lonavala and Khandala, Sinhgad Fort, Panshet, Varasgaon dam among others, they said.

The order issued by Collector Rajesh Deshmukh stated that people come in large numbers to picnic and tourists spots located in Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, Ambegaon, Junnar, Bhor, and Velha tehsils, leading to mask and social distancing norm violations.

''To avoid any untoward incident and to tame the spread of the virus, it is imperative to impose prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC and Disaster Management Act in these seven tehsils. The assembly of more than five people has been restricted and people are not allowed to venture into the water bodies and go under the waterfalls,'' the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021