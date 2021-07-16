COVID-19: Prohibitory orders enforced in Pune tourist-picnic spots

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in several tourist spots in Pune district in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Friday.

These spots include Bhushi dam, various points in Lonavala and Khandala, Sinhgad Fort, Panshet, Varasgaon dam among others, they said.

The order issued by Collector Rajesh Deshmukh stated that people come in large numbers to picnic and tourists spots located in Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, Ambegaon, Junnar, Bhor, and Velha tehsils, leading to mask and social distancing norm violations.

''To avoid any untoward incident and to tame the spread of the virus, it is imperative to impose prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC and Disaster Management Act in these seven tehsils. The assembly of more than five people has been restricted and people are not allowed to venture into the water bodies and go under the waterfalls,'' the order said.

