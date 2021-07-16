U'khand: Cop suspended for demanding liquor, money
PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 16-07-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 22:29 IST
- Country:
- India
An SHO was suspended on Friday for allegedly demanding alcohol and money from liquor mafia in Tehri district of Uttarakhand, police said.
Hindolakhal police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar was suspended with immediate effect after an audio clip went viral on social media in which he was heard asking for liquor and money from the mafia, Tehri SSP Tripti Bhatt said.
Advertisement
The content of the audio clip is being examined. Meanwhile, the Hindolakhal SHO has been attached with the Police Lines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jitendra Kumar
- Hindolakhal
- Tehri
- Bhatt
- Police Lines
- Tehri SSP Tripti
- Uttarakhand
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TCNS Clothing ropes in Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt for Aurelia brand
Alia Bhatt begins shoot for 'Darlings', says she is 'nervous'
Pooja Bhatt shares unseen pictures of her mom on her birthday
'Bhediya' not a werewolf film, says Niren Bhatt
MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt pays tribute to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial