U'khand: Cop suspended for demanding liquor, money

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 16-07-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 22:29 IST
An SHO was suspended on Friday for allegedly demanding alcohol and money from liquor mafia in Tehri district of Uttarakhand, police said.

Hindolakhal police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar was suspended with immediate effect after an audio clip went viral on social media in which he was heard asking for liquor and money from the mafia, Tehri SSP Tripti Bhatt said.

The content of the audio clip is being examined. Meanwhile, the Hindolakhal SHO has been attached with the Police Lines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

