White House says Facebook's steps to stop vaccine misinformation are inadequate

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday continued criticizing Facebook for allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to be posted on the popular social media platform. "Obviously there are steps they have taken. They're a private sector company. There are additional steps they can take. It's clear that there are more that can be taken," she said at a White House briefing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 23:15 IST
