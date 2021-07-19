Left Menu

5 arrested in Hyderabad for murder, robbery

Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested five persons allegedly involved in the murder of a rowdy-sheeter as well as in a robbery case.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-07-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 20:35 IST
5 arrested in Hyderabad for murder, robbery
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested five persons allegedly involved in the murder of a rowdy-sheeter as well as in a robbery case. The five arrested have been identified as Mahmood Bin Alvi, Ayub Bin Alvi, Mohd Hyder Ali Quadri, Mohd Zubair, and Valiahmed. A hunt has been launched for four other accused who are absconding, Anjani Kumar, Police Commissioner Hyderabad said in a press conference today.

As per the investigation, the Police found that the arrested persons committed the crime due to a previous enmity. "They (five accused) were involved in the brutal murder of the 35-year-old Syed Mushtaq, a rowdy-sheeter himself. Mushtaq had 27 cases registered against him at several police stations," he said.

Further, he added that the crime was committed on July 17 at about 01:05 am near Abu Bakar Masjid of Old Malakpet at Hyderabad. The police have also seized two bikes from Mahmood Bin Alvi and Valiahmed, along with two mobile phones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

 United States
2
Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

 Ethiopia
3
Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

 New Zealand
4
Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortality: Study

Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortalit...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021