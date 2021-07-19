Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL82 PEGASUS-INDIA Pegasus Project: Numbers of Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishore, 2 BJP ministers, Lavasa were potential spyware targets: Report New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prahlad Singh Patel, as also former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa and poll strategist Prashant Kishor were among those whose phone numbers were listed as potential targets for hacking through an Israeli spyware sold only to the government agencies, an international media consortium reported on Monday. PAR20 PAR-LD DISRUPTION Oppn prevents PM from introducing new ministers; Modi hits back New Delhi: Parliament's Monsoon session began on a stormy note on Monday as the Opposition, protesting over a host of issues including farm laws and fuel price hike, prevented Prime Minister Narendra Modi from introducing newly-inducted Union ministers, a customary practice. DEL77 PB-3RDLD SIDHU ''My journey has just begun'', will work with every member of Cong family: Sidhu after being appointed Punjab PCC chief Chandigarh: Declaring that his journey has ''just begun'', Punjab Congress’ new president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday pledged to work with every ''member of the Cong family'' to fulfil the “Jittega Punjab’ mission, a day after being appointed to the key post after months of a bitter, polarising spat between him and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

DEL14 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19:India adds 38,164 new cases, 499 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 38,164 new coronavirus infections, while the death toll climbed to 4,14,108 with 499 fresh fatalities, the lowest in over three months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Advertisement

DEL37 PM-BAAHUBALI Those who get jabbed become 'Baahubali'; Over 40 crore people vaccinated against COVID : PM New Delhi: Vaccine is given in the 'baahu' (arm) and those who take it become 'Baahubali', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday and asserted that over 40 crore people have become 'Baahubali' (strong) in the fight against coronavirus.

PAR27 RS-LDALL ADJOURN RS sees repeated adjournments on Day One of Monsoon session; PM couldn't introduce new ministers New Delhi: Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments on Day One of the Monsoon session amidst uproar over various issues by MPs from Opposition parties who did not even allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly inducted Union ministers to the Upper House.

DEL83 PEGASUS-MHA-SHAH HM Amit Shah hits out at Cong, global orgs over snooping allegation New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit out at the opposition Congress and international organisations for suggesting that the government was involved in surveillance of phones of politicians, journalists and others, saying such ''obstructers'' and ''disrupters'' will not be able to derail India's development trajectory with their conspiracies.

DEL24 VIRUS-DELTA VARIANT Delta variant accounts for 80 per cent of new Covid cases: Govt expert panel chief New Delhi: The Delta variant was primarily responsible for the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, accounting for over 80 per cent of new cases, Dr N K Arora, co-chair of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium said, underlining that the cases may go up if a new, more infectious variant comes.

CAL9 AS-ASSEMBLY-POPULATION Population control issue should be delinked from politics: Assam CM Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called for delinking the population control issue from politics and adopting a realistic solution with emphasis on education, health, ending child marriage and financial inclusion to solve the problem among the Muslims of the state. LEGAL LGD7 SC-KERALA-LD RELAXATION SC asks Kerala to respond to plea against 3-day relaxation in COVID restrictions New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked the Kerala government to file its response during the day on an application against the three-day relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions in the state in view of the upcoming Bakrid festival.

LGD21 SC-LD ACTIVIST Manipur-based activist booked under NSA released on SC order New Delhi: Manipur-based activist Leichombam Erendro, booked under NSA for criticising BJP leaders on use of cow dung and urine as cures for COVID-19, was released on Monday evening following the Supreme Court direction to Imphal jail authorities, saying that he cannot be put in jail even for a day. FOREIGN FGN27 NEPAL-DEUBA-LD MODI Nepal PM Deuba thanks Modi; says shared views with him on further strengthening bilateral ties Kathmandu: Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the congratulatory message and said he shared views with him on further strengthening ties between the two neighbouring countries during a cordial telephone conversation.

FGN37 PAK-2NDLD ACCIDENT 31 killed, over 60 injured in road accident in Pakistan Lahore: At least 31 people, mostly labourers who were going to their hometown to celebrate Eid-ul Azha, were killed and more than 60 injured on Monday when an overcrowded passenger bus collided with a trailer truck on a highway in Dera Ghazi Khan district of Pakistan's Punjab Province.By Zulqernain Tahir PTI TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)