Left Menu

EU launches WTO dispute against Russia over procurement

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:01 IST
EU launches WTO dispute against Russia over procurement
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has launched a legal challenge at the World Trade Organization against Russian measures it says restrict or prevent EU companies from selling goods to Russian state-owned enterprises.

"These practices seem to be contrary to WTO rules, which require that Russia may not discriminate against foreign companies in this area," the European Commission, the EU's executive body, said in a statement on Monday.

The first step in a WTO dispute is a period of consultations before an adjudicating panel can be chosen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

 United States
2
Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

 Ethiopia
3
Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

 New Zealand
4
Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortality: Study

Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortalit...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021