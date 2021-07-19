EU launches WTO dispute against Russia over procurement

The European Union has launched a legal challenge at the World Trade Organization against Russian measures it says restrict or prevent EU companies from selling goods to Russian state-owned enterprises.

"These practices seem to be contrary to WTO rules, which require that Russia may not discriminate against foreign companies in this area," the European Commission, the EU's executive body, said in a statement on Monday.

Advertisement

The first step in a WTO dispute is a period of consultations before an adjudicating panel can be chosen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)