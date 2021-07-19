Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in Telangana in Dummugudem explosives Maoists case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The NIA on Monday conducted simultaneous searches at nine locations in five districts of Telangana in connection with a case of explosives seized from cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) group, an official said.

The searches were carried out at Mahboob Nagar, Warangal, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Medchal at the premises of accused -- Muthu Nagaraju, Kommarajula Kanukaiah, Gunji Vikram, Sura Saraiah, V Sathish, Vallepu Swamy, Trinadha Rao and Vallepu Swamy at Warangal urban district, the NIA official said.

The case was registered in February at Dummugudem police station in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem against the eight accused, including four underground cadres of the CPI(Maoist), relating to the seizure of explosive materials, including 400 electric detonators, 500 non-electric detonators, 400 gelatin sticks and 549 metres of fuse wire from the possession of accused Muthu Nagaraju and Kommarajula Kanukaiah, the official said.

They were transporting the explosives to Hidma, a commander of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) 1st Battalion of CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh. The PLGA is the armed wing of the outlawed outfit.

The NIA took up the investigation.

During the searches, the NIA seized metal plates and pieces, Iron pipes and circles/coins/billas suspected to be used for making IEDs and grenade launchers, various incriminating documents and explosive substances including slurry sticks and electric detonators, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

