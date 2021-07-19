Security officials: Roadside bomb kills 8 in Baghdad
Baghdad | Updated: 19-07-2021
Eight people were killed in a roadside bomb attack that targeted a Baghdad suburb on Monday, two Iraqi security officials said.
Over a dozen people were also wounded in the attack in a busy market of Sadr City, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
