Patnaik launches water release from Subarnarekha Irrigation Project

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday launched the release of water from the canal system of Subarnarekha Irrigation Project which will provide water to 15,359 Hectares of farmland in the tribal dominated Mayurabhanj district.With this, irrigation waters wsill reach some 94 villages in Baripada, Betanati, Morada, Suliapada and Rasagobindapur Blocks of Mayurbhanj district.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:31 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday launched the release of water from the canal system of Subarnarekha Irrigation Project which will provide water to 15,359 Hectares of farmland in the tribal dominated Mayurabhanj district.

With this, irrigation waters wsill reach some 94 villages in Baripada, Betanati, Morada, Suliapada and Rasagobindapur Blocks of Mayurbhanj district. Patnaik said about 109 Lakh Ha of agricultural land in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts will get irrigation facilities through the Subarnarekha Irrigation Project.

Stating that irrigation is a priority for the state government, the Chief Minister said water will also be released to 10,000 Ha of land from Deo Irrigation Project soon. He also said that 15 irrigation projects will be completed in the coming 2-3 years.

The Chief Minister also said that Rs. 768 Crore is being spent for piped water projects in Mayurbhanj district.

Few in the country provide piped water to all homes and Mayurbhanj will be one of such district, Patnaik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

