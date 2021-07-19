Eight killed, 24 wounded in explosion in Iraq's Sadr city - sources

Eight people were killed and 24 wounded on Monday in an explosion at a local market in Iraq's Sadr city east of the capital Baghdad, police and hospital sources said.

Women and children were among the dead and some shops had burnt down as a result of the explosion, the sources said. The state news agency reported that the blast was the result of an explosive device. Iraq's Security Media Cell said an investigation had been launched.

