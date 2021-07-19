White House says U.S. goal is to close Guantanamo Bay prison
U.S. President Joe Biden's goal is to close the U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. The prison was set up to house foreign suspects following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington, but came to symbolize the excesses of the U.S.
U.S. President Joe Biden's goal is to close the U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
The prison was set up to house foreign suspects following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington, but came to symbolize the excesses of the U.S. "war on terror" because of harsh interrogation methods critics say amounted to torture. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw, Editing by Franklin Paul)
