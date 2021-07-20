Left Menu

Over 20,000 rape cases registered in Assam since 2010

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-07-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 00:18 IST
Altogether 20,245 cases of rape have been registered in Assam from 2010 to June 30 this year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly on Monday.

During the period, 19 cases of rape by family members and four by religious heads have been recorded, the chief minister said in reply to a question by AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam (Senior).

He said that 1,12,478 cases of crime against women, 1,4321 murders, 57,842 abductions, 283 mob lynchings, 111 cases of ''witch'' killing, 5,853 cases of drug trafficking and 2,920 dacoities were registered since 2010.

While 353 corruption-related cases were recorded during the period, 578 people were arrested in connection with them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

