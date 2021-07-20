3 held for extorting Rs 5 lakh from Delhi man

Three men were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 5 lakh from a 36-year-old man here after abducting him, police said on Monday.

The accused David (22), Arjun (21) and Saurav (18) were arrested in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area.

Along with their accomplice Maya, who is at large, they kidnapped Chunnu on July 3 when he was going to his godown on a motorcycle.

Near a government school at Nawada, they asked him to stop, police said, adding they hit him on his head with a hard object and he fell unconscious. Chunnu woke up and himself at an unknown place later where the accused thrashed him and demanded Rs 1 crore to release him.

Under pressure, he called his brother who handed over Rs 5 lakh to David and they released him, police said.

They four divided the ransom amount of Rs 5 lakh among themselves and together bought a motorcycle with it, they added.

On July 17, Chunnu informed police about the incident after he got a call from David, asking him for Rs 7 lakh. "With the help of the technical surveillance, the identity of the accused persons was ascertained and David was apprehended," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said. "After his interrogation, his associates, Saurav and Arjun, were arrested and Rs 3.16 lakh was recovered from their possession along with a second-hand bullet motorcycle that they bought using the ransom amount." PTI AMP MGA MGA

