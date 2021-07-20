2 arrested for vitiating communal atmosphere in UP

Two men have been arrested for allegedly trying to vitiate communal atmosphere by making a video with snapshots of religious leaders in a film song, police said here on Monday.

Dilshad Ali and Allauddin edited a film song using pictures of three Muslim leaders and posted it on social media on Sunday, they said.

A case was registered against them under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on complaint of Mohammand Imran Khan of Naugawan Pakadia village in Sungahri area, Station House Officer Srikant Dwivedi said, adding further investigation in the case was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)