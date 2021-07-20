Left Menu

Red Fort to be shut for public from July 21 to Independence Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 21:08 IST
The Red Fort will be shut for the public from July 21 to August 15 till the Independence Day celebrations are over, according to an order from the Archaeological Society of India.

Usually, the fort stays shut for the public for a week before Independence Day, officials said.

''In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director General, Archaeological Survey of India hereby direct that there shall be no entry inside the Red Fort from the morning of 21st July, 2021 to 15th August, 2021 till the Independence Day Celebration is over,'' the ASI order stated.

The Delhi Police in a letter on July 12 had suggested that the fort be shut from July 15 in view of the Covid pandemic and security reasons.

