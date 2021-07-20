Adams - IOC has reduced Covid-19 risk "as far as we think is humanly possible"

IOC Spokesperson Mark Adams stressed that the organisation have reduced the Covid-19 risk ''as far as we think as humanly possible'' during a press briefing in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, which were postponed by a year due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, are due to start on Friday (23rd July) in Tokyo, with events also taking place in other regions of Japan.

Advertisement

Adams went on to say that ''there are very strict playbooks for each client group, which they have to follow and there unfortunately are consequences if they aren't followed'', highlighting the stringent protocols in place for all involved in the Tokyo Games.

The Games are due to go ahead with Tokyo residents living in a state of emergency due to rising Coronavirus cases, with multiple cases also reported amongst foreign athletes and support staff who have recently arrived in Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)