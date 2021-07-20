Left Menu

Rs 658 crore sanctioned for Punjab Nirman Programme

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-07-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 22:59 IST
Rs 658 crore sanctioned for Punjab Nirman Programme
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday approved Rs 658 crore for the Punjab Nirman Programme and also okayed Rs 22.50 crore for sports kit. The government also okayed Rs 30 crore for open gyms.

The chief minister further said the Punjab Nirman Programme (PNP) funds will be utilised to ensure local area development in the state, according to the felt needs of people, thus ensuring seamless implementation of programmes through government bodies.

A spokesperson at the Chief Minister's Office said an indicative list of infrastructure works to be covered includes sanitation projects, houses for homeless, provision of drinking water facilities, toilets and additional rooms in government schools, street lighting and urban connectivity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021