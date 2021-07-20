Maha: 11 held for illegal sale, procurement of abortion drugs
The Food and Drug Administration FDA has registered 14 cases of illegal sale of abortion drugs in Maharashtra, and 11 persons have been arrested for violations, an official said on Tuesday.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has registered 14 cases of illegal sale of abortion drugs in Maharashtra, and 11 persons have been arrested for violations, an official said on Tuesday. Considering the possibility of misuse of medical termination of pregnancy kits (MTP kit), the FDA had scanned agents, wholesalers and retailers who deal in abortion drugs and hospitals, D R Gahane, joint commissioner of the FDA said. Surprise inspections and raids were carried out in the entire state from June 26 to July 9, during which 384 establishments were inspected, the official stated in a release. According to the FDA, some chemists were involved selling abortion kits at exorbitant prices, procuring them without bills and storing them at unlicensed premises. A total of 14 cases have been registered in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik and Amravati divisions, and so far, 11 accused have been arrested and drugs worth Rs 47,378 have been seized, the official said, adding that the local police are probing the cases.
