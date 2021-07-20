Left Menu

Maha: 11 held for illegal sale, procurement of abortion drugs

The Food and Drug Administration FDA has registered 14 cases of illegal sale of abortion drugs in Maharashtra, and 11 persons have been arrested for violations, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-07-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 23:12 IST
Maha: 11 held for illegal sale, procurement of abortion drugs
  • Country:
  • India

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has registered 14 cases of illegal sale of abortion drugs in Maharashtra, and 11 persons have been arrested for violations, an official said on Tuesday. Considering the possibility of misuse of medical termination of pregnancy kits (MTP kit), the FDA had scanned agents, wholesalers and retailers who deal in abortion drugs and hospitals, D R Gahane, joint commissioner of the FDA said. Surprise inspections and raids were carried out in the entire state from June 26 to July 9, during which 384 establishments were inspected, the official stated in a release. According to the FDA, some chemists were involved selling abortion kits at exorbitant prices, procuring them without bills and storing them at unlicensed premises. A total of 14 cases have been registered in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik and Amravati divisions, and so far, 11 accused have been arrested and drugs worth Rs 47,378 have been seized, the official said, adding that the local police are probing the cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021