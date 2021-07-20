Left Menu

U.S. says it is working with private sector and Congress on internet for Cuba

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 23:57 IST
  • United States

The United States is working with the private sector and Congress to look for ways to make the internet more accessible to the people of Cuba, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing on Tuesday.

Price made the comment while calling on the Cuban government to restore full internet and telecommunications to the Cuban people following a wave of anti-government protests.

