6 sentenced to 10 years in jail for attempt to murder

PTI | Hapur | Updated: 21-07-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 00:40 IST
A local court here on Monday convicted six men for attempt to murder and sentenced them to 10 years of imprisonment.

An additional district and sessions court judge imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the convicts -- Naved, Prince, Aurangzeb, Mehraj and Chaman under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Advocate Saurabh Rauhela said the six convicts thrashed Irshad and his family members with sticks and other weapons after barging into their house on June 17.

