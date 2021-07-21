Left Menu

50 detained for staging protests outside football club in Kolkata

Several people, claiming to be supporters of Sporting Club East Bengal, were detained for staging a demonstration over the uncertainty surrounding the football clubs sponsorship, in Maidan area, officials said.Police also lathicharged the agitators after they continued protesting outside the clubs Maidan premises despite being told to disperse, they said.At least 50 people were detained.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 20:55 IST
50 detained for staging protests outside football club in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

Several people, claiming to be supporters of Sporting Club East Bengal, were detained for staging a demonstration over the uncertainty surrounding the football club's sponsorship, in Maidan area, officials said.

Police also lathicharged the agitators after they continued protesting outside the club's Maidan premises despite being told to disperse, they said.

At least 50 people were detained. Police, however, denied claims by the supporters that many of them were injured in the lathicharge. ''They suffered injuries during a scuffle between two groups of supporters,'' a police officer said.

''We repeatedly told them to vacate the area keeping in mind COVID-19 protocols, but they did not listen to us. We had to lathicharge to control the crowd,'' he said. A team of police officers has been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, he added.

Sporting Club East Bengal officials have reportedly refused to sign the final agreement with the sponsor, putting in doubt the red-and-gold outfit's participation in future tournaments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021