BSF apprehends 2 Bangladeshi nationals from near border in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 21:07 IST
  Country: India
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, from Hakimpur border outpost area in North 24 Parganas district, an official said here on Wednesday.

One of them was detained while illegally crossing the international boundary for going to Bangladesh, while the other was apprehended for crossing into India from the neighbouring country, the BSF spokesperson said.

After noticing some suspicious movement along the border road at Hakimpur on Tuesday evening, the BSF personnel chased the duo and apprehended them. On interrogation, the Bangladeshi woman said that she had entered India for proceeding to Mumbai, where she lives with her husband and two children, after staying for a few months at her parents' in Mogra district of the neighbouring country.

The man, aged around 75 years, claimed that he is a Bangladeshi national hailing from Bagerhat district and was working as a labourer at Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas.

He was detained for trying to enter Bangladesh illegally, the official said.

Both the apprehended persons were handed over to Swarupnagar police station for legal action, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

