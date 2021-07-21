Left Menu

Telangana court directs police to probe complaint, file case against former IPS officer

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-07-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 21:35 IST
Telangana court directs police to probe complaint, file case against former IPS officer
  • Country:
  • India

Karimnagar (Telangana), Jul 21 (PTI): A local court, on a private complaint, has directed the police to register a case against a former IPS officer for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Thecomplainant, a practicing advocate B Mahender Reddy,filed the complaint in court against R S Praveen Kumar, who recently took voluntary retirement, stating that the former official was seen in a video allegedly taking an oath against a particular community, at an event held inMarch this year in Telangana's Peddapalli district.

The advocate alleged that Praveen Kumarparticipated in a meeting which was ''propagating religious intolerance and creating a kind of separation between people''.

Praveen Kumar could not be reached for his comments.

However, after the video had triggered a row, he had then clarified he had nothing to do with the oath.

''We deeply regret if it has hurt anyone's religious sentiments.Our organisers have clarified this to all the participants on the stage itself immediately,'' Praveen Kumar had then said in astatement.

Based on the complaint, the Principal Judicial First Class Magistrate court at Karimnagar on July 15 directed the police to investigate and register a case and report (file a status report) before it.

The matter was posted to July 27.

Praveen Kumar, who wasSecretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), had on Monday opted for voluntary retirement ''to pursue my passion for social justice and equality with more vigour at my own pace''.

The Telangana government on Tuesday had approved his request.PTI CORR VVK GDK BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021