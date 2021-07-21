Kolkata youth seriously injured after head smashed with heavy object in stoneman-like assault
A youth was severely injured after his head was smashed with a heavy object in the northern part of Kolkata on Wednesday, bringing back memories of the 1989 “stoneman killings”, police said.
The incident took place on B K Paul Avenue when Jagat Prakash was sleeping with his father on the footpath.
The youth was found lying in a pool of blood with his head smashed with a heavy object. He was admitted to the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, an officer of Jorabagan police station said.
Police spoke to locals as well as to the youth's father, ''who said that he had not heard of any sound or disturbance''.
''We have started a probe into the matter and our experts have collected samples from the place,'' the officer added. Several footpath-dwellers in the city were killed in a similar manner by unidentified person(s) by crushing their heads with heavy objects in 1989.
