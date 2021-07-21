Left Menu

Rs 2 lakh seized from policeman in Kalahandi district

The sub-inspector of police, Ugrasen Patel, was intercepted near Golamunda bus stand while he was going towards a police station on his motorcycle, they said.Following a tip-off, a vigilance team intercepted him and seized the money from his possession.

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:12 IST
The anti-corruption vigilance wing of the Odisha Police Wednesday seized Rs 2 lakh from the possession of a sub-inspector of police in Kalahandi district, vigilance sources said. The sub-inspector of police, Ugrasen Patel, was intercepted near Golamunda bus stand while he was going towards a police station on his motorcycle, they said.

Following a tip-off, a vigilance team intercepted him and seized the money from his possession. The sub-inspector is being interrogated.

