Rs 2 lakh seized from policeman in Kalahandi district
The sub-inspector of police, Ugrasen Patel, was intercepted near Golamunda bus stand while he was going towards a police station on his motorcycle, they said.Following a tip-off, a vigilance team intercepted him and seized the money from his possession.
PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:12 IST
- Country:
- India
The anti-corruption vigilance wing of the Odisha Police Wednesday seized Rs 2 lakh from the possession of a sub-inspector of police in Kalahandi district, vigilance sources said. The sub-inspector of police, Ugrasen Patel, was intercepted near Golamunda bus stand while he was going towards a police station on his motorcycle, they said.
Following a tip-off, a vigilance team intercepted him and seized the money from his possession. The sub-inspector is being interrogated.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Golamunda
- Kalahandi
- Ugrasen Patel
- Odisha
Advertisement