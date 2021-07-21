4 held for duping people in pretext of assembly tickets

Four persons were arrested on Wednesday for cheating people on the pretext of promising them tickets for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, police said in a statement.

One of the accused posed as Personal Assistant to Union Home Minister, they said. Shamim Ahmed and Hasnain Ali – residents of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand) – and Himanshu Singh from Ballia and Jaan-e-Alam from Bareilly, were arrested around 8.30 am.

Two other accused in the case, Shahid (a resident of Bareilly) and Bablu alias Vijay (a resident of Udham Singh Nagar) have absconded, police said.

A case has been registered against the six men under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act at Hazratganj police station.

The arrested accused told police they would call unpopular politicians and assure them assembly tickets in exchange of money.

They asked one Rita Singh for Rs 1 crore. In a phone call made to Singh, the accused, Shahid, posed as the PA to the Home Minister while Hasnain pretended to be the minister himself.

According to police, the accused have cheated many others the same way.

One of them posed as the president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party and took Rs 4 lakh from a person, they said. PTI NAV MGA MGA

