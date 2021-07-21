Robber held after police encounter

The police here on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a robber after an encounter.

He has been identified as Satyam, a resident of Bamheta village.

Around 10 pm on Tuesday, the police signalled to stop two suspects on a motorbike at a checkpoint near the Lohiya Nagar fountain chowk.

Instead of halting, they opened fire at police and drove speedily towards the old Bus stand, Superintendent of police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said The police chased the goons while Satyam kept firing at them.

Police retaliated fire and Satyam, who was riding pillion, sustained bullet shot injury in his left leg.

Taking advantage of inadequate light, Badal, who was driving the bike, fled.

The arrested accused confessed to having been involved in several cases of snatching and robbery along with his accomplice One country-made pistol, one live cartridge and a stolen bike were recovered, the SP said. MGA MGA

