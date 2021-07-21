Left Menu

Parrikar's son meets with accident, escapes injuries

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Abhijat Parrikar, the younger son of former defense minister late Manohar Parrikar, met with an accident on Wednesday as his car veered off the road but he was safe, police said.

The incident took place at Sulcorna village of Sanguem tehsil, 80 km from here, in the afternoon.

Abhijat was driving to his farm at Netravalim alone when the car skidded and fell on its side, said inspector Deepak Pednekar of Quepem police.

He was not injured in the incident, the police officer said, adding that a case of accident has been registered.

