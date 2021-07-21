Left Menu

4 killed, 20 missing as three boats capsize in dam in Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 21-07-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 23:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
At least four people died and 20 others went missing after three boats capsized in a dam in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Raghgan dam in Bajaur tribal district.

A boat with 18 people on board capsized in the dam water, following which two rescue boats were immediately rushed to the incident site. However, both the rescue boats also capsized.

While four bodies were retrieved, six people were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The rescue authorities said 20 people are still missing and search operation is underway to trace them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

