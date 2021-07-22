Left Menu

Inter-state mobile phone snatching gang busted in Odisha, 9 arrested

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-07-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 00:03 IST
Inter-state mobile phone snatching gang busted in Odisha, 9 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

An inter-state mobile phone snatching gang was busted and nine people were arrested in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday, police said.

The gang members were arrested by the police during patrolling on National Highway 16, an officer said.

The arrested people were earlier allegedly involved in snatching mobile phones from elderly persons in crowded areas, he said.

Eight of them are from Sahibganj district in Jharkhand, and one is from Bhubaneswar, Berhampur Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bishnu Pati said.

They were staying at a hotel in Bhubaneswar and had come to Berhampur on July 17, he said.

An auto-rickshaw, a country-made revolver with three cartridges, three bombs, swords, irons rods and 32 stolen mobile phone sets were seized.

Of the 32 seized mobile phone sets, 10 were found to have been snatched from different areas of Berhampur and Hinjili on Saturday and Sunday, Pati said.

An investigation is underway to trace other members of the gang, he said.

The police had arrested three members of a Jharkhand-based mobile snatching gang in January and seized 104 cellphones from their possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021