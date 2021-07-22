Left Menu

Ker govt rejects Oppn demand to extend validity of PSC rank lists

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 22-07-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:43 IST
The Kerala government on Thursday rejected the opposition's demand that the validity of Public Service Commission (PSC) rank lists be extended by six more months.

In his reply to a submission made by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan seeking extension of validity of the rank lists to six more months, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government in February this year had extended till August 4 the validity of all rank lists which were set to expire between February 3 and August 2.

''Steps have been taken to fill all the vacancies from these rank lists and there is no need to extend their validity further,'' Vijayan said in the Assembly.

In view of the expiration of the rank lists on August 4, the ministers have been directed to convene a meeting of the department secretaries to ensure that all the vacancies till then are reported to the PSC, the Chief Minister said.

He said the secretaries will ensure that the appointment authorities report to PSC all the vacancies before the expiry of the rank lists on August 4.

''Strict action will be taken against department heads and concerned appointmentauthorities who fail to report vacancies,'' Vijayan said.

In his submission, Satheesan sought to know what was the impediment for the government to extend the validity of the rank lists.

Alleging that there were no new rank lists for Last Grade and Lower Division Clerk, Satheesan alleged that the government adopts a hostile approach towards the job-seekers.

He alleged that the government was trying to fill the vacancies in various departments with the temporary employees.

Satheesan also accused the government of cheating eligible candidates.PTI RRT TGB SS PTI PTI

