Guj court sentences man to life imprisonment for killing cop

A sessions court in Gujarat on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a police constable inside a high-security office of the Ahmedabad city crime branch five years ago before escaping custody. Sessions court judge D V Shah awarded life imprisonment to Manish Balai for bludgeoning constable Chandrakant Makwana to death inside the crime branch headquarters at Gaekwad Haveli in the city in April 2016.

Balai, a native of Rajasthan, was brought to the crime branch office for questioning in connection with a robbery case and was kept in the crime branch premises, where he bludgeoned the constable to death with an iron rod, when the latter was asleep in the early hours of April 21.

The accused hit the policeman on the head and face and escaped. A day later, Balai was nabbed from Karjan railway station of Vadodara.

