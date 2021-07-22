Merkel calls on EU to establish common asylum policy
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-07-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:27 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on European Union states to establish a common asylum policy that focused on taking in people who face persecution at home, preferably in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
"(But) we are far from that," she told a news conference.
Advertisement
Merkel also said Belarus' policy of letting migrants enter neighbouring Lithuania, an EU member state, was "unacceptable".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Angela Merkel
- European Union
- Lithuania
- Belarus
- German
- United Nations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lithuania to build barrier on Belarus border to stop migrants, says PM
World News Roundup: UN rights chief urges ASEAN to move on Myanmar dialogue; Lithuania says Belarus is flying in migrants, plans border barrier and more
Lithuania says Belarus is flying in migrants, plans border barrier
Lithuania says Belarus is flying in migrants, plans border barrier
Turkey mulls possible visit of Lithuanian delegation on migration - sources