Left Menu

Briton held over 2020 Twitter hack to appear in court in Spain, source says

A 22-year-old Briton arrested in Spain in connection with a Twitter hack which compromised the accounts of several U.S. politicians in 2020 is due to appear by video call in the Spanish high court on Thursday, a judicial source told Reuters.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:38 IST
Briton held over 2020 Twitter hack to appear in court in Spain, source says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

A 22-year-old Briton arrested in Spain in connection with a Twitter hack that compromised the accounts of several U.S. politicians in 2020 is due to appear by video call in the Spanish high court on Thursday, a judicial source told Reuters. The man, identified by the U.S. Justice Department as Joseph James O'Connor, will appear from the beach town of Estepona in southern Spain where he was held on Wednesday, the source said.

The court may order precautionary measures against O'Connor after the hearing, the source added. O'Connor's lawyer could not be immediately reached.

The July 2020 Twitter attack hijacked a variety of verified Twitter accounts, including then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The accounts of former President Barack Obama, TV reality star Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Benjamin Netanyahu, Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, and Kayne West were also hit. The alleged hacker used the accounts to solicit digital currency, prompting Twitter to take the extraordinary step of preventing some verified accounts from publishing messages for several hours until security to the accounts could be restored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021