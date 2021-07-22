Left Menu

Man creates ruckus in courtroom over delay in case hearing

Actor Sunny Deol had delivered the forceful dialogue in the 1993 film Damini in a court scene attacking repeated adjournment of cases and litigants being given tarikh-pe-tarikh date after date for hearings, instead of being provided timely justice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 20:06 IST
Irked over frequent adjournments in a case, a man damaged computers, furniture and dais of the judge in the courtroom of a district court here, screaming out an iconic film dialogue, ''tarikh-pe-tarikh (date after date)'' for hearing.

The incident happened in courtroom number 66 of the Karkardooma court on July 17. Rakesh, a litigant, got agitated over the delay in getting justice due to adjournments.

He lost his temper after the reader of the courtroom gave him a long date for a hearing in the case pending since 2016, according to the Delhi Police.

“He shouted the iconic dialogue 'Tarikh-par-Tarikh' and said that the judge never listens to him. He then broke staff's computer, furniture, and judge's dais,” the police added.

Following the ruckus, Rakesh was arrested for mischief, criminal intimidation, and assaulting and obstructing public servants, and sent to judicial custody by the court.

Actor Sunny Deol had delivered the forceful dialogue in the 1993 film 'Damini' in a court scene attacking repeated adjournment of cases and litigants being given ''tarikh-pe-tarikh (date after date)'' for hearings, instead of being provided timely justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

