Sisodia's charge of LG encroaching on elected govt's domain 'baseless', says Baijal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 20:25 IST
Sisodia's charge of LG encroaching on elected govt's domain 'baseless', says Baijal
Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia rejecting as ''baseless, lacking facts and evidence'' the latter's charges of him holding meetings with bureaucrats and instructing them about works that fall under the purview of the elected government in Delhi.

Sisodia had last Saturday shot a letter to Baijal objecting to the Delhi lieutenant governor holding meetings with officers without information of the ministers concerned and instructing them on works that ''fall under the purview of the elected government'', saying it was ''unconstitutional'' and against the verdict of the Supreme Court.

The deputy chief minister, whose AAP government is mired in a long-running power tussle with the Centre-appointed LG, urged Baijal to desist from such actions.

Baijal, in his letter on Thursday, claimed that the meetings called by him in past months completely fell under the jurisdiction of Constitutional provisions and responsibilities of the lieutenant governor.

He emphasised that the office of LG accorded the highest respect to Constitutional and democratic principles and was committed to the implementation of the Supreme Court's order related to the constitutionally provided division of work in Delhi.

