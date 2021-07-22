Disability pension of many people pending since 2017: Rajendra Pal Gautam

The disability pension of many people has been pending since 2017, Delhi Social Welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Thursday, following a surprise inspection of the department's district offices.

The minister asked officials to send an anganwadi worker or any other officer to the applicant's house to complete the documentation in case the department is unable to contact the person.

Advertisement

He said the department of social welfare has been created for the welfare of the people and they should not be made to stand in lines for two-three hours. ''The disability pension of many people has been pending since 2017. There should be seriousness in all the officers that this department is made for the welfare of the people and not to make people stand in lines for two-three hours,'' a statement by the Delhi government's department of social welfare said quoting Gautam.

According to the statement, the minister conducted the surprise inspection in the east, central and New Delhi district offices after ''receiving complaints about pending pension matters''.

He inspected both the social welfare department and the women and child development department, and inquired about the pension cases of the widows, disabled and senior citizens.

The minister said through the visit, he wanted to know why the complaints are being raised, how many queries have been raised and the reason behind them. Instructing the officers, he added, ''In case the office is unable to contact an applicant, an anganwadi worker or any officer should be sent to the applicant's house to complete the documentation.'' PTI TRS TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)