Russia fines Twitter for failing to delete content -TASS

A Russian court on Thursday fined U.S. social media giant Twitter 5.5 million roubles ($74,409.80) for alleged failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal, the TASS news agency reported.

The ruling comes amid a wider standoff between Russia and Big Tech, with Moscow seeking to force foreign companies to open offices in Russia and store Russians' personal data on its territory.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 73.9150 roubles)

