French citizen among six arrested over plot to kill Madagascar president - minister

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 23-07-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 13:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A French citizen is among six people arrested on suspicion of involvement in a plot to kill Madagascar's president, the Indian Ocean island's public security minister said.

"One of the arrested people is French, two of them are bi-national: Malagasy and French. The three others are Malagasy," Rodellys Fanomezantsoa Randrianarison said late on Thursday.

Patrick Rajoelina, an adviser to President Andry Rajoelina, said two of those arrested had previously worked in the French military.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

