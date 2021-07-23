Left Menu

HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi Govt, Delhi Police on Tahir Hussain's plea challenging UAPA charges

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government, and city Police on a plea filed by Tahir Hussain challenging the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 charges invoked against him in relation to the North-East Delhi violence larger conspiracy case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 13:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government, and city Police on a plea filed by Tahir Hussain challenging the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 charges invoked against him in relation to the North-East Delhi violence larger conspiracy case. Justice Mukta Gupta asked the Centre, Delhi government, and Delhi Police to file a reply to the petition and listed the matter for September 28.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Tahir Hussain through Advocate Sujit Gupta and Advocate Devesh Kumar Malan to set aside the approval given by the review committee towards grant of sanction for prosecution under sections 13, 16, 17, and 18 of the UAPA in the charge sheet. Hussain has also sought to set aside the approval given by the review committee towards grant of sanction for prosecution under sections 13, 16, 17, and 18 of the UAPA in the charge sheet.

Apart from this matter, Hussain has been named as an accused in other 10 FIRs filed by Delhi Police and one complaint under money laundering charges being probed by Enforcement Directorate. More than 750 cases were registered over the Northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots-related cases in which many accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

