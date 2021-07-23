Unable to repay loan, man kills relative, his friend in Delhi

A 36-year-old man, who could not pay back a sum of Rs 20 lakh to his relative, allegedly killed him and his friend with the help of his aides in northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur industrial area, police said on Friday. Sandeep Jain, who owns a utensil factory in Wazirpur Industrial area, and his workers Sunil (27) and Sanjay (28) were arrested for killing Surender Gupta (36), owner of a chemical Godown in Bawana, and his friend Amit Goel (35), police said. According to police, Jain had borrowed Rs 20 lakh from Gupta but was not able to repay the loan following which he was threatened with dire consequences.

Goel’s body was found inside his car in Timarpur area on Thursday, while the body of Gupta was found inside Jain’s factory, police said.

Advertisement

The trio resided in Rohini, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)