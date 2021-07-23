Left Menu

Unable to repay loan, man kills relative, his friend in Delhi

Sandeep Jain, who owns a utensil factory in Wazirpur Industrial area, and his workers Sunil 27 and Sanjay 28 were arrested for killing Surender Gupta 36, owner of a chemical Godown in Bawana, and his friend Amit Goel 35, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 15:11 IST
Unable to repay loan, man kills relative, his friend in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old man, who could not pay back a sum of Rs 20 lakh to his relative, allegedly killed him and his friend with the help of his aides in northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur industrial area, police said on Friday. Sandeep Jain, who owns a utensil factory in Wazirpur Industrial area, and his workers Sunil (27) and Sanjay (28) were arrested for killing Surender Gupta (36), owner of a chemical Godown in Bawana, and his friend Amit Goel (35), police said. According to police, Jain had borrowed Rs 20 lakh from Gupta but was not able to repay the loan following which he was threatened with dire consequences.

Goel’s body was found inside his car in Timarpur area on Thursday, while the body of Gupta was found inside Jain’s factory, police said.

The trio resided in Rohini, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021