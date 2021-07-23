Left Menu

Girl raped by two youths in UP

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 23-07-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 16:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two youths in the Asmoli area here, police said on Friday.

A resident of a village filed a complaint with the police alleging that two youths, Mukesh Pal and Chitrasen, raped his 15-year-old daughter about two months ago in an agriculture field, Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh said.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was lodged on Friday and an investigation took up, Singh said.

