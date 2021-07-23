Maha: Man held for bludgeoning friend to death in Navi Mumbai

Left Menu

The Navi Mumbai police on Friday arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly bludgeoning his friend to death and concealing the body at his house in Ghansoli, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-07-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 19:48 IST
The Navi Mumbai police on Friday arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly bludgeoning his friend to death and concealing the body at his house in Ghansoli, an official said. The accused Raju Harinarayan, a native of Midnapur in West Bengal, was nabbed from near Igatpuri railway station during the day, deputy commissioner of police Zone I Vashi Suresh Mengde said.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly killed his friend Nagendra Pandey (37) on July 17 and hidden the body at his house.

The matter came to light when the victim's wife lodged a missing person's complaint with the police, stating that Pandey, a resident of Ghansoli, had left his home at night and had failed to return, the official said. The victim's brother subsequently spotted the latter's slippers and umbrella outside the accused's home, which was locked and on peeping inside the house found blood stains, he said, adding that the police were alerted and found the victim's body in the accused's home. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was in love with the victim's wife and on July 17, he called his friend home and during a heated argument, bludgeoned him to death with a blunt object and left his body in the bathroom, the DCP said.

