Russia labels media outlet The Insider a 'foreign agent' - ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-07-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 19:48 IST
Russia's Justice Ministry on Friday added the independent media outlet The Insider to its list of "foreign agents", the ministry's website showed, along with five individual journalists.
The Insider has worked with the investigative website Bellingcat on several projects.
