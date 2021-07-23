Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh to attend Russian Navy Day celebrations in St Petersburg

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh is expected to attend the 325th Russian Navy Day celebrations in St Petersburg on Sunday while an Indian stealth frigate has already arrived at the port city for the event, people familiar with the development said.

Admiral Singh is scheduled to hold talks with top Russian military brass during his Russia visit, they said.

The Indian Navy said stealth frigate INS Tabar arrived at St Petersburg earlier on Thursday as part of a five-day goodwill visit and to participate in the 325th Navy Day celebrations of the Russian Navy.

It said INS Tabar will join the column of ships during the Russian Navy Day Parade that will be reviewed by Russian President Vladimir on Sunday.

''The Indian Naval band onboard INS Tabar will also participate in the City Parade during the celebrations. In addition, during her stay at St Petersburg, the crew of Tabar will participate in various bilateral professional interactions with the Russian Navy,'' Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

''This will be followed by a naval exercise at sea between the two navies. It will be part of the established series of naval exercises between the Indian Navy and the Russian Navy titled exercise INDRA,'' he said.

He said the exercise is aimed at consolidating the long-standing ties between the two navies. ''These engagements seek to further enhance maritime security and conduct combined operations against maritime threats,'' the spokesperson said.

