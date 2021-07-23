9 killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

Nine people were killed and 21 others injured in separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu and Dausa districts.

Three people were killed and 21 others injured when a tractor-trolley overturned on Friday in an area under the Sewar police station of Bharatpur, police said. The injured have been admitted to the RBM Hospital in the district.

The deceased have been identified as Dhujiram (55), Prashant (12), Prithviraj (13), police said.

The victims were residents of Alipur village under the Lakhanpur police station area.

In Jhunjhunu, two people were killed after their two-wheelers collided in an area under the Sadar police station area on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Bhupsingh (25) and Pramod (28), police said. After post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to their relatives.

In the Balaji police station area of Dausa district, a truck parked on the roadside was hit by a speeding container vehicle on Thursday night, killing both the drivers and their helpers.

Police said that Uttar Pradesh resident Bharat Kumar Lodhi (26) and helper Dharmendra Lodha (25), who were changing the tires of their truck parked on the roadside, were hit by the other vehicle. They died on the spot. The container vehicle’s driver Devisingh (53) resident of Bharatpur and helper Mohan Singh Koli (25) also died due to collision with the parked truck.

The bodies of all the four were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem on Friday, police said.

