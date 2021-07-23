Govt employee shot dead by militants in J-K's Pulwama
Militants on Friday shot dead a government employee in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Militants fired at and injured Javid Ahmad Malik near his residence in Lurgam area of Tral in south Kashmir district, a police official said.He said Malik was shifted to Tral hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. Malik was a government employee working in the Education Department, the official said.
Militants on Friday shot dead a government employee in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Militants fired at and injured Javid Ahmad Malik near his residence in Lurgam area of Tral in south Kashmir district, a police official said.
He said Malik was shifted to Tral hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. Malik was a government employee working in the Education Department, the official said. He said the area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.
