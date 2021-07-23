Left Menu

bsf

Two of them were apprehended when they were trying to enter Bangladesh from the Indian side near the Tarali outpost on Thursday, while another woman was nabbed when she was attempting to enter India from the neighbouring country through the same border outpost, the statement said.One of the two women told the interrogators she had crossed over to India 20 years back and was working as a labourer at Jugberia in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-07-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:35 IST
bsf
  • Country:
  • India

Three Bangladeshi women have been apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) in separate incidents for illegally trying to cross the Indo-Bangla border in South Bengal Frontier, the force said in a statement on Friday.

All the three women were from Jessore district in Bangladesh, the statement said. Two of them were apprehended when they were trying to enter Bangladesh from the Indian side near the Tarali outpost on Thursday, while another woman was nabbed when she was attempting to enter India from the neighbouring country through the same border outpost, the statement said.

One of the two women told the interrogators she had crossed over to India 20 years back and was working as a labourer at Jugberia in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The 32-year-old woman, who was held for trying to sneak into India, said she was illegally coming to India in search of work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021