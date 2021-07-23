Three Bangladeshi women have been apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) in separate incidents for illegally trying to cross the Indo-Bangla border in South Bengal Frontier, the force said in a statement on Friday.

All the three women were from Jessore district in Bangladesh, the statement said. Two of them were apprehended when they were trying to enter Bangladesh from the Indian side near the Tarali outpost on Thursday, while another woman was nabbed when she was attempting to enter India from the neighbouring country through the same border outpost, the statement said.

One of the two women told the interrogators she had crossed over to India 20 years back and was working as a labourer at Jugberia in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The 32-year-old woman, who was held for trying to sneak into India, said she was illegally coming to India in search of work.

