Mumbai: BMC to vaccinate 390 victims of fake Kandivali camp

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday said it would inoculate 390 residents of a complex in Kandivali who were duped in a bogus COVID-19 vaccination camp on May 30.

In a release, the BMC said it had received a list of residents of Hiranandani Heritage Co-operative Housing Society who had been cheated in the bogus vaccination camp and the names were being verified.

They will be vaccinated against coronavirus at the civic amenity centre in Mahavir Nagar in the northern suburb, the BMC release informed.

The housing complex had organised a vaccination camp on May 30 but residents later realized they had been duped. A police probe found that the group behind the bogus vaccination racket at Kandivali had ensnared people in other parts of the metropolis through a total of nine camps amid a raging second wave of the infection.

The BMC said the victims of these bogus camps would be given the first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on the basis of police investigation as well as its own verification.

